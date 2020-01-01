 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Pineapple Express CBD Vape Juice 500 MG By BlazeMD

Pineapple Express CBD Vape Juice 500 MG By BlazeMD

by BlazeMD - Heal Naturally

$39.99MSRP

About this product

Ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, CBD Isolate ( Cannabidiol), Artificial Flavoring. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Always store the product at room temperature. Do not expose to excessive heat or moisture. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, wheat, gluten, egg, and soy. Do not use if you are taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI) medication, stimulants, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication, under the influence of alcohol, if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or operating heavy machinery.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

BlazeMD is the leader in the cannabis industry. At BlazeMD we believe in the true value of cannabis and its essential benefits. Our brand represents people and their interest in natural healing.