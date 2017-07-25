Marijuana Concentrates Tour
by My 420 Tours
Embark on a guided educational tour spotlighting Bend's cannabis industry. Visit locally-owned businesses including state certified cannabis testing lab, smoking accessory shop, gardening center, marijuana grow facility and adult-use dispensaries. Includes presentation featuring The Endocannabinoid System, cannabis consumer safety and Oregon State cannabis history and law. Let all your burning cannabis questions be answered by knowledgeable industry professionals. Have a one of a kind experience and light up your life with a tour today!
on July 25th, 2017
Super informative tour led by some amazing people that were so knowledgeable and pleasant to be with! 10/10 :)