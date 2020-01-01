 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Golden Lemons Crumble 1g
Hybrid

Golden Lemons Crumble 1g

by Blessed Extracts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Golden Lemon

Golden Lemon
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.

About this brand

Blessed Extracts Logo
Our products are all created with plants sourced by Blessed Extracts. We have been curating our genetics for over a decade and have 45 years of combined growing experience. We believe in microbeneficials for plant health, and amendments of-the-earth. Pesticide free, solvent-free and mold/mildew-free, our products are truly blessed.