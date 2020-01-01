 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Orange Creamsicle Crumble 1g
Hybrid

Orange Creamsicle Crumble 1g

by Blessed Extracts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.

About this brand

Blessed Extracts Logo
Our products are all created with plants sourced by Blessed Extracts. We have been curating our genetics for over a decade and have 45 years of combined growing experience. We believe in microbeneficials for plant health, and amendments of-the-earth. Pesticide free, solvent-free and mold/mildew-free, our products are truly blessed.