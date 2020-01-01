 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cherry Pie Hemp Flower

Cherry Pie Hemp Flower

by Bliss Herbal

Write a review
Bliss Herbal Cannabis Flower Cherry Pie Hemp Flower

$24.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This highly sought after strain is potent, sweet, and effective. A thin layer of terpene-rich trichomes drench every concentrated nug, leaving behind a sticky trail of crystallized resin when broken up by hand. Cherry Pie’s unique terpene profile makes it a pallet pleasing delight, weaving fruity and sour flavors perfectly through this cherry strain.Cherry Pie is a delight, and its strong sweet genetics make this strain the perfect companion to unwind. This strain’s sweet exterior is beautifully balanced with earthy harmony, only adding to it’s signature fruit aroma.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bliss Herbal Logo
BlissHerbal CBD with proven customer driven results is an established brand and an established dispensary favorite.