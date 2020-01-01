 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Cotton Candy Hemp Flower

Cotton Candy Hemp Flower

by Bliss Herbal

Bliss Herbal Cannabis Flower Cotton Candy Hemp Flower

This Cotton Candy isn’t your run of the mill hemp flower. This strain’s mood-boosting properties will launch your dreams off the ground while keeping your mind clear and alert. This favorite is sure to elevate you to the next level, and is a popular choice for those seeking an uplifting yet calming daytime boost. Known for its balanced relaxing properties, this hemp strain delivers focused motivation without the psychoactive side effects.

BlissHerbal CBD with proven customer driven results is an established brand and an established dispensary favorite.