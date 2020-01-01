 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Frosted Cake Hemp Flower

by Bliss Herbal

Bliss Herbal Cannabis Flower Frosted Cake Hemp Flower

$24.95MSRP

About this product

This superstar hybrid is a high potency powerhouse of flavor and relief. Potent and sweet, this flower is swirling with spiced earth and sweet berry flavors. Intoxicating dessert aromas permeate through every dense bud, and frosted trichomes pack an extra punch of high-concentrated terpene power. This strain is the gold standard for those seeking cerebral and mood-boosting benefits, and when you look at its lineage it’s not hard to understand why. With GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Blue Dream genetics, Frosted Cake is a match made in heaven. Not only does it combine all the benefits of this famous duo into one perfectly bred strain, but this unique flower’s flavor profile is appreciated by both connoisseurs and new users alike.

About this brand

Bliss Herbal Logo
BlissHerbal CBD with proven customer driven results is an established brand and an established dispensary favorite.