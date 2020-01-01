About this product

These beautiful buds are just bursting with flavor, and notes of exotic fruits blend harmoniously with the strain’s famous Diesel genetics. Not only is this strain pleasing on the pallet, but Golden Pineapple is a glittering knockout. This dazzling flower shimmers with golden trichomes, adding a splash of warmth and beauty to your day as it melts your worries away. Get ready to bask in the uplifting calm of Golden Pineapple, and allow this indulgent strain to transport your mind and body to a state of pure enlightened awareness.