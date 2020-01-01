 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Green Goddess Hemp Flower

Green Goddess Hemp Flower

by Bliss Herbal

Write a review
Bliss Herbal Cannabis Flower Green Goddess Hemp Flower

$22.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Get ready to clear your mind and invite joy and inspiration in with Blissherbal’s go-to strain for balanced all-day relaxation. This upbeat hemp flower comes to you directly from the rich soils of our organic Oregon hemp farms, and the moment you start these dense buds you will understand what makes Green Goddess a customer favorite. With a robust and balanced profile of spiced earth and sweet citrus fruit, get ready for lift-off as this unique strain fills your mind with creative juices while keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bliss Herbal Logo
BlissHerbal CBD with proven customer driven results is an established brand and an established dispensary favorite.