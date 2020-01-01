 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
King Phantom Hemp Flower

by Bliss Herbal

Bliss Herbal Cannabis Flower King Phantom Hemp Flower

About this product

This deep and dense hemp flower is a masterful blend that combines the typical relaxational traits of King Phantom along with the many therapeutic benefits of hemp flower. Known for delivering instant relief and total mind and body relaxation, King Phantom is a connoisseur’s delight. This initial zen calm is often accompanied by a pleasant mellow undercurrent of energy, making this unique strain a lovely and versatile companion for any occasion. For a dependable, mood-boosting calm you can feel inside and out, King Phantom certainly delivers. Not only is this flower dense, but the buds are large and manicured to perfection. A bouquet of fresh and earthy flavors burst out of this famous strain, and the moment you crack open one of these dense beauties aromas of clove, coco, and subtle citrus permeate the air.

About this brand

BlissHerbal CBD with proven customer driven results is an established brand and an established dispensary favorite.