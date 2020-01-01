 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Legendary OG Hemp Flower

by Bliss Herbal

About this product

Beautiful, fresh, and packed with an orchestra of flavors, this therapeutic strain is a connoisseur’s favorite. Pine and ripe fruit permeate from through trichome-rich buds, and the head-to-toe relief that follows makes this a top choice for new and experienced users alike. The sticky trichomes covering the plant give this strain a glue-like feature, and these particles are packed with therapeutic benefits known to deliver fast and consistent results. Users report a smooth body effect almost immediately, perfectly balanced by the strain’s signature uplifting cerebral benefits.

About this brand

Bliss Herbal Logo
BlissHerbal CBD with proven customer driven results is an established brand and an established dispensary favorite.