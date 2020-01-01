White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Beautiful, fresh, and packed with an orchestra of flavors, this therapeutic strain is a connoisseur’s favorite. Pine and ripe fruit permeate from through trichome-rich buds, and the head-to-toe relief that follows makes this a top choice for new and experienced users alike. The sticky trichomes covering the plant give this strain a glue-like feature, and these particles are packed with therapeutic benefits known to deliver fast and consistent results. Users report a smooth body effect almost immediately, perfectly balanced by the strain’s signature uplifting cerebral benefits.
