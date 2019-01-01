About this product
BlissHerbal's cinnamon flavor is the perfect solution for users seeking a tasty alternative to traditional oils, while also ensuring maximum absorption into the bloodstream. This full-spectrum CBD oil is CO2 extracted to preserve important plant compounds. Our formula is then third party lab-tested to ensure safety and potency, delivering only the highest quality CBD oil in every batch.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Bliss Herbal
BlissHerbal CBD with proven customer driven results is an established brand and an established dispensary favorite.