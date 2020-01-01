About this product

Straight from the nutrient-rich soil of Oregon, these big buds of aromatic flower look as beautiful as they smell. Because each batch of Miss USA is carefully cured and hand trimmed, the strain’s high concentration of trichomes is preserved, leaving in its trail a dazzling natural shine. Bask in the warm decadence of Miss USA, and allow your mind and body to melt as you allow the beautiful notes of pine, cardamom, to transport you to a state of peaceful serenity.