Natural Beef CBD Dog Chews

by Bliss Herbal

$24.95MSRP

About this product

These treats work to ease your pet’s discomfort and calm him down in a safe and effective way. This Pet Formulated CBD works on both a physical and mental level to sooth your dog. No synthetic hormones or additives, these treats begin working immediately to regulate your pet’s endocannabinoid system.

About this brand

BlissHerbal CBD with proven customer driven results is an established brand and an established dispensary favorite.