White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Bursting with floral notes and hints of clove and citrus, this daytime strain is intoxicatingly aromatic. This bright hemp flower is known for providing users with complete head to toe bliss. Punch Breath is the perfect choice for those seeking an enlightened and focused day in a therapeutic and body-relaxing bud.
Be the first to review this product.