Big Kush

by Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis Cannabis Flower Big Kush

About this product

Big Kush by Bloom Cannabis

About this strain

Big Kush

Big Kush

Big Kush by Dinafem Seeds is a love letter to growers and Kush connoisseurs alike. By combining the generous genetics of Big Skunk with the ever-popular OG Kush, Dinafem has fashioned a strain that exhibits the balanced and flavorful attributes of OG Kush with the fuel-tinged lemon aroma and yield of their Big Bud/Skunk cross. This autoflowering strain finishes in 8 weeks and requires little manicuring due to the conservative number of fan leaves.   

About this brand

