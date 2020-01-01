Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Big Kush by Bloom Cannabis
Be the first to review this product.
Big Kush by Dinafem Seeds is a love letter to growers and Kush connoisseurs alike. By combining the generous genetics of Big Skunk with the ever-popular OG Kush, Dinafem has fashioned a strain that exhibits the balanced and flavorful attributes of OG Kush with the fuel-tinged lemon aroma and yield of their Big Bud/Skunk cross. This autoflowering strain finishes in 8 weeks and requires little manicuring due to the conservative number of fan leaves.