Blue Lights Pre-Roll
by Bloom CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
60/40 INDICA. THC 20-22%. Blue Monster x Jack Frost.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
60/40 INDICA. THC 20-22%. Blue Monster x Jack Frost.
Be the first to review this product.