  5. Boss OG

Boss OG

by Bloom Cannabis

About this product

50/50 HYBRID. 25% THC. OG KUSH PHENO.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Boss OG by Dark Heart Nursery is a fragrant OG Kush phenotype with similar qualities to Fire OG. This strain emits telltale OG aromas of lemon, lime, and fuel, and offers consumers happy, relaxing effects that can trim away stress and pain. Boss OG produces an abundance of cannabis buds over its 9 to 10 week flowering cycle, so DHN recommends that growers double trellising for added stability. Its generous yield and excellent flavor make Boss OG a rewarding grow for intermediate cultivators.    

About this brand

