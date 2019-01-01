 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chocolate Hashberry Shake

by Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis Cannabis Shake Chocolate Hashberry Shake

Chocolate Hashberry Shake by Bloom Cannabis

Chocolate Hashberry

Chocolate Hashberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus. 

