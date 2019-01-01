 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chocolope Kush Shake

by Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis Cannabis Shake Chocolope Kush Shake

About this product

Chocolope Kush Shake by Bloom Cannabis

About this strain

Chocolope Kush

Chocolope Kush

Chocolope Kush, also known as Chocolate Kush, is a sativa-dominant strain is from the lineage of Chocolope (multiple Cannabis Cup winner) and Kosher Kush. Kosher Kush has been the front runner in each cannabis event it has competed in and has been published by High Times as the 7th overall strongest strain in the world. The buds on Chocolope Kush are dense and dark colored with a large amount of white crystals. It is known to have the aroma of vanilla mixed with chocolate. The high is described as a heavy cerebral one.

About this brand

