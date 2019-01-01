Clementine Popcorn
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.