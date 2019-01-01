Dream Queen Popcorn
by Bloom CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Dream Queen Popcorn by Bloom Cannabis
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dream Queen
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience their delicious fruity aroma.