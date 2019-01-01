 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
24K - Premium Sun-Grown Flower

by BLOOM FARMS

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Like its namesake, warm and fuzzy 24K is highly prized thanks to a powerful THC jolt and a dazzling ability to provide respite from tension, physical discomfort and low mood. Buds of colorful, eye-catching leaves adorn this treasured flower that delights and surprises with relaxation, euphoria and restful slumber.

About this strain

24k Gold

24k Gold
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines the legendary LA strain Kosher Kush with champion sativa Tangie to create something quite unique. Growing tall in its vegetative cycle and very stretchy in flower, this one will need an experienced hand when grown indoors. Most phenotypes will exhibit a sweet orange aroma from the Tangie along with the dark coloration of the Kosher Kush, and will offer a strong citrus flavor when smoked or vaped. 

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.