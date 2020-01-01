 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
99 Cookies - Premium Sun-grown

by BLOOM FARMS

BLOOM FARMS Cannabis Flower 99 Cookies - Premium Sun-grown

About this product

99 Cookies lives up to its name by providing the same warm, comforting sensations as freshly baked cookies. Possessing all of the fan-favorite effects of a classic indica, this strain offers a calm and soothing body effect that slowly builds with each exhale. Mild euphoria and extreme relaxation are some of this flower’s most admirable qualities, making it highly sought-after for better sleep and appetite stimulation.

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.