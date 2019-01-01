 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Alpha Blue (0.5G) Single Origin Cartridge

by BLOOM FARMS

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Alpha Blue is a delicious, well-balanced cross between the famed Blue Dream and NYC Diesel. Carried on a sweet berry and diesel aroma, this scintillating sativa strain offers a burst of energy coupled with powerful mood-boosting abilities. The strong cerebral effects and blissful buzz make Alpha Blue a great choice for unwinding after a long day.

About this strain

Alpha Blue, also known as Dream Diesel (or DD), is a high-flying sativa that combines Blue Dream and NYC Diesel. In 2011 this compelling blend claimed two 2nd place prizes for a sativa at the High Times’ Medical Cup in Denver and San Francisco. Its buds are glazed with sugary trichomes and take on hues of deep red and violet. The aroma is a combination of tart blueberry and sour candy that create a pungent mixture of earthy berry and Haze upon exhale. The sweet fragrance of Alpha Blue brings with it uplifting effects that produce a calming, relaxed mood without putting you to sleep. The cerebral and happy buzz is a great tool when coping with stress and anxiety.

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.