Crowned in dense, frosty, light-green buds and bright-orange pistils, this indica-leaning cross of Ghost OG and Skunk Haze is famous for its tasty scent of creamy banana. Ultra-smooth smoke delivers relaxed, happy euphoria and chattiness, making it popular for those with anxious or depressed thoughts and chronic discomfort.
Banana Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.