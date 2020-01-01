About this product
This tasty sativa-dominant cross of Blueberry and Haze is dense with fuzzy, frosted buds carrying pleasant notes of mint and berry. Dual mind-body effects include an uplifting head high and functional relaxation, making it great around the clock. Blue Haze is often chosen to mitigate depression, stress, pain and appetite/nausea challenges without strong sedation.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene