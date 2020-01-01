 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Haze - Ultra-Premium Flower

by BLOOM FARMS

About this product

This tasty sativa-dominant cross of Blueberry and Haze is dense with fuzzy, frosted buds carrying pleasant notes of mint and berry. Dual mind-body effects include an uplifting head high and functional relaxation, making it great around the clock. Blue Haze is often chosen to mitigate depression, stress, pain and appetite/nausea challenges without strong sedation.

About this strain

Blueberry Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.