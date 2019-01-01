About this product
Warming the senses with its sativa-like body buzz, Cherry AK produces a strong cerebral sensation and welcomed relief from fatigue and stressful thoughts. Producing an alluring iridescent hue, this hybrid strain soothes physical discomfort and offers bold bursts of creativity. Cherry AK is also loved for its ability to stimulate appetite and increase focus.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cherry AK-47
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
This marijuana strain is a rare cherry phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple characteristics and cherry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. The buds have gold coloring with lime-green leaves layered with trichome heads. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 "creeps" up from a cerebral effect to a complete body sensation.