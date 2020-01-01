 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry AK (1G) Single Origin Cartridge

by BLOOM FARMS

About this product

Warming the senses with its sativa-like body buzz, Cherry AK produces a strong cerebral sensation and welcomed relief from fatigue and stressful thoughts. Producing an alluring iridescent hue, this hybrid strain soothes physical discomfort and offers bold bursts of creativity. Cherry AK is also loved for its ability to stimulate appetite and increase focus.

About this strain

Cherry AK-47

Cherry AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects. 

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.