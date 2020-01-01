Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Warming the senses with its sativa-like body buzz, Cherry AK produces a strong cerebral sensation and welcomed relief from fatigue and stressful thoughts. Producing an alluring iridescent hue, this hybrid strain soothes physical discomfort and offers bold bursts of creativity. Cherry AK is also loved for its ability to stimulate appetite and increase focus.
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.