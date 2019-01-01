This marijuana strain is a rare cherry phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple characteristics and cherry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. The buds have gold coloring with lime-green leaves layered with trichome heads. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 "creeps" up from a cerebral effect to a complete body sensation.