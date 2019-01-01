 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Choco Chem - Premium Sun-Grown Flower

Choco Chem - Premium Sun-Grown Flower

by BLOOM FARMS

Write a review
BLOOM FARMS Cannabis Flower Choco Chem - Premium Sun-Grown Flower

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Choco Chem an invigorating indica cross between Chamba and Chem 91. Possessing a fiery green flower with spicy scents of sweet tobacco, Choco Chem encourages heavy relaxation with a surprising burst of creativity and strong hints of uplifting euphoria. This indica strain is said to keep stressful and depressive thoughts at bay and stimulate appetite. It’s often used by those struggling with sleepless nights.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.