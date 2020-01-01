 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chocolate Truffle - Premium Sun-grown

Chocolate Truffle - Premium Sun-grown

by BLOOM FARMS

Write a review
BLOOM FARMS Cannabis Flower Chocolate Truffle - Premium Sun-grown

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Chocolate Truffle is pure indica —a sleepy strain for a sweet stupor that melds one to the couch, complete with a full body buzz paired with a relaxed, meditative mood. In addition to its naturally relaxing effects, Chocolate Truffle is often sought after to offset stressful feelings, poor sleep and anxious thoughts. Flavor Profile: Spicy citrus with some skunk

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.