Double Dream

by BLOOM FARMS

BLOOM FARMS Cannabis Flower Double Dream

About this strain

Double Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.