 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. East Coast Sour Diesel - Premium Sun-Grown Flower

East Coast Sour Diesel - Premium Sun-Grown Flower

by BLOOM FARMS

Write a review
BLOOM FARMS Cannabis Flower East Coast Sour Diesel - Premium Sun-Grown Flower

$30.00MSRP

About this product

East Coast Sour Diesel remains a tried and true sativa that provides fast-acting, high-energy effects and robust notes of earthy citrus. This sativa flower features large and luscious forest-green leaves covered in sticky, crystalline trichomes. East Coast Sour Diesel is renowned for bringing on heavy hits of euphoria and an uplifting creative buzz while fighting feelings of fatigue and soothing stressful and depressive thoughts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.