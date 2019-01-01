About this product
East Coast Sour Diesel remains a tried and true sativa that provides fast-acting, high-energy effects and robust notes of earthy citrus. This sativa flower features large and luscious forest-green leaves covered in sticky, crystalline trichomes. East Coast Sour Diesel is renowned for bringing on heavy hits of euphoria and an uplifting creative buzz while fighting feelings of fatigue and soothing stressful and depressive thoughts.
About this strain
East Coast Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.