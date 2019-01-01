About this product
Fire OG, one of the most potent OG strains, is a robust cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Producing a potent lemon aroma, this indica-dominant hybrid ignites immediate cerebral effects, including a burst of creativity and waves of euphoric bliss. Fire OG is often chosen to encourage restful sleep and to calm anxious thoughts, making it a well-rounded choice for any time of day.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.