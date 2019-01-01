 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by BLOOM FARMS

About this product

Fire OG, one of the most potent OG strains, is a robust cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Producing a potent lemon aroma, this indica-dominant hybrid ignites immediate cerebral effects, including a burst of creativity and waves of euphoric bliss. Fire OG is often chosen to encourage restful sleep and to calm anxious thoughts, making it a well-rounded choice for any time of day.

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.