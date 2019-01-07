Amine961
on January 7th, 2019
The smell blew me away! This strain is great for relaxing without feeling sleepy. The taste is outstanding as well. Would definitely recommend.
We’re going back to our roots. With BLOOM FARMS FLOWER, a classic experience feels new again. Meticulously tested for quality, safety and consistency, our California-crafted ultra-premium flower begins with hand-selected plants harvested at peak flavor and freshness. Taste the quality. Share the love.
