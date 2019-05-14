 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Three Kings - Ultra-Premium Flower

Three Kings - Ultra-Premium Flower

by BLOOM FARMS

Skip to Reviews
5.02
BLOOM FARMS Cannabis Flower Three Kings - Ultra-Premium Flower

$50.00MSRP

About this product

We’re going back to our roots. With BLOOM FARMS FLOWER, a classic experience feels new again. Meticulously tested for quality, safety and consistency, our California-crafted ultra-premium flower begins with hand-selected plants harvested at peak flavor and freshness. Taste the quality. Share the love.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Lauren1999

When I go for THC heavy flower this is the only brand I use in my local dispensary and amazing product

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.