Lauren1999
on May 14th, 2019
When I go for THC heavy flower this is the only brand I use in my local dispensary and amazing product
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We’re going back to our roots. With BLOOM FARMS FLOWER, a classic experience feels new again. Meticulously tested for quality, safety and consistency, our California-crafted ultra-premium flower begins with hand-selected plants harvested at peak flavor and freshness. Taste the quality. Share the love.
on May 14th, 2019
When I go for THC heavy flower this is the only brand I use in my local dispensary and amazing product
on May 20th, 2018
Great taste and flavor.