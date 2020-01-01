 Loading…

  5. Fruit Punch Cartridge 1g
Sativa

Fruit Punch Cartridge 1g

by BLOOM FARMS

About this product

About this strain

Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fruit Punch is a mostly sativa strain from Heavyweight Seeds, who bred this flavor powerhouse from Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights genetics. Named for its swift hit of sweet fruity and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies. 

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.