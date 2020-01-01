About this product

A rare and highly sought after strain that hits hard and fast, this happy hybrid is admired for its uniquely fruity flavor and warm, uplifting mood-boosting properties. Adding just the right blend of relaxation and mentally stimulating euphoria, Green Rhino’s strong sativa side offers a burst of energy and just the right amount of talkative, perfect for daytime use. Flavor Profile: Fun and fruity scents with sweet pine and citrus aromas and a wood, earthy taste