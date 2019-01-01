 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Hades OG - Ultra-Premium Flower

by BLOOM FARMS

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Hades OG, plucked straight from the depths of the soil underworld, brings a potent punch and dazzlingly dark-colored flower leaves. Picked most commonly for its uplifting and tingly effects, this indica-heavy strain is said to ease head tension and eye strain, stimulate appetite and relieve stressful thoughts and sleep troubles. It also exhibits a delightful citrus OG Kush aroma and sweet undertones that perfectly complement its physical relaxation and mood-boosting euphoria.

About this strain

Hades OG is an indica-dominant collaboration between Dark Heart Nursery’s Fire OG and Humboldt Seed Company’s Humboldt OG. This unique strain was plucked by Dark Heart Nursery during a 2017 phenotype hunt. Hades OG was picked for its “mean” look, expressing serrated fan leaves and dark coloration. It also exhibits a delightful Kush aroma with subtle notes of gas on the finish. Known to offer pain relief, mood elevation, and physical sedation that gets progressively heavier with continued consumption, enjoy Hades OG near the end of the day to maximize its relaxing effects.  

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.