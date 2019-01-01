 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Headband Single Origin Era Pod

by BLOOM FARMS

$45.00MSRP

About this product

This sativa-leaning hybrid cross of Sour Diesel and OG Kush delivers notes of sweet lemon and earthy pine in a creamy, smooth bouquet with diesel undertones. A popular pick among experienced users, the strong cerebral effects that inspired its name are often felt first in the forehead before settling into a substantial heady euphoria and long-lasting body buzz.

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.