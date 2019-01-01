About this product

Simple, discreet, and stylish, Highlighter is a portable cannabis oil vapor pen. Extracted with clean CO2, our pure, all-natural cannabis oil contains a consistent 50-70% THC content. To maintain the plant’s natural flavors, all of our terpenes are derived from the same cannabis plants that the oil is made from. The battery-powered heating element warms the oil, delivering a potent and consistent vapor. This surprisingly easy-to-use, health-conscious alternative to smoking will delight you with artful sophistication while leaving no lingering scent. We use only 100% recyclable packaging.