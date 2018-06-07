jack_theripper
on June 7th, 2018
Love this!! Easy to use, and perfect before bed.
Simple, discreet, and stylish, Highlighter is a portable cannabis oil vapor pen. Extracted with clean CO2, our pure, all-natural cannabis oil contains a consistent 50-70% THC content. To maintain the plant’s natural flavors, all of our terpenes are derived from the same cannabis plants that the oil is made from. The battery-powered heating element warms the oil, delivering a potent and consistent vapor. This surprisingly easy-to-use, health-conscious alternative to smoking will delight you with artful sophistication while leaving no lingering scent. We use only 100% recyclable packaging.
