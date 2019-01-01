 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Daytime Refill Cartridge

by BLOOM FARMS

$45.00MSRP

Simple, discreet, and stylish, Highlighter is a portable cannabis oil vapor pen. Extracted with clean CO2, our pure, all-natural cannabis oil contains a consistent 50-70% THC content. To maintain the plant’s natural flavors, all of our terpenes are derived from the same cannabis plants that the oil is made from. The battery-powered heating element warms the oil, delivering a potent and consistent vapor. This surprisingly easy-to-use, health-conscious alternative to smoking will delight you with artful sophistication while leaving no lingering scent. We use only 100% recyclable packaging.

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.