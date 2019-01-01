 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Cake - Ultra-Premium Flower

Lemon Cake - Ultra-Premium Flower

by BLOOM FARMS

Write a review
BLOOM FARMS Cannabis Flower Lemon Cake - Ultra-Premium Flower

$50.00MSRP

About this product

The frosty moss-green buds of Lemon Cake satisfy with memorable flavor—a tasty balance of diesel and citrus—and a hefty punch of quick-acting uplift. With pleasing mind and body effects, this sativa-heavy strain is often chosen by those seeking a sense of overall happiness and elevated energy for an upbeat, positive, productive day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is the cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to HS. With a nine to ten week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.

About this brand

BLOOM FARMS Logo
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.