Liquid Live™ Resin Mimosa

by BLOOM FARMS

About this product

Between its tempting taste and pleasing social boost, Mimosa is as satisfying as it is savory while delivering a bubbly energy burst and a warm, elevated mood on a flavorful bouquet—a mouthwatering combination of fruit punch and spicy citrus. This sativa-dominant happy hybrid helps to inspire focus and encourage overall bodily relaxation and is perfect for daytime enjoyment and social situations.

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.