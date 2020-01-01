 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
BLOOM FARMS

BLOOM FARMS Five-Year Wooden Anniversary Cartridge: SFV OG remains a fan-favorite choice for its smooth flavor and powerfully potent effects. The sativa-dominant strain is the perfect balance between energetic euphoria and deep body relaxation. Offering uplifting cerebral effects, this happy hybrid is often chosen for its ability to help soothe stressful thoughts and pain relief. Flavor Profile: Earth, citrus and pine-dominate flavors with a slight hint of pungent aroma We pledge to donate a healthy meal to a food-insecure individual or family for every product sold. Almost 2 million meals donated since 2015. Learn more: getbloomfarms.com/giveback

SFV OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.