Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain.