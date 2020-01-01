 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Liquid Live™ Resin XXX OG

Liquid Live™ Resin XXX OG

by BLOOM FARMS

BLOOM FARMS Liquid Live™ Resin XXX OG

Veiled in a richly dark berry flavor and strong pine aroma, XXX OG lives up to its reputation for knockout indica effects—with a twist. Bearing extreme bodily relaxation, this strain is often used after a long day to help ease tension and physical discomfort but belies its indica nature by also increasing mental clarity (for better focus and calm), battling nausea and producing a surprisingly stimulating mental lift.

XXX OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain. 

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.