Mango Haze is a satisfying sativa cross between Northern Lights #5, Skunk and Haze. With tasty traces of tropical fruit, this sativa strain is known for its happy body buzz and energetic euphoria. Mango Haze also helps alleviate bodily tension and delivers subtle sensations of deep relaxation and mood-elevating effects.
Mango Haze is a mostly sativa strain bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, who crossed Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze to create this uplifting, fruity variety. Though similar to its sibling strain Super Silver Haze, Mango Haze exhibits a distinctive mango aroma coupled with a buzzing cerebral sensation.