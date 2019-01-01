 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Mango Haze Single Origin Era Pod

BLOOM FARMS

$45.00

About this product

Mango Haze is a satisfying sativa cross between Northern Lights #5, Skunk and Haze. With tasty traces of tropical fruit, this sativa strain is known for its happy body buzz and energetic euphoria. Mango Haze also helps alleviate bodily tension and delivers subtle sensations of deep relaxation and mood-elevating effects.

About this strain

Mango Haze

Mango Haze is a mostly sativa strain bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, who crossed Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze to create this uplifting, fruity variety. Though similar to its sibling strain Super Silver Haze, Mango Haze exhibits a distinctive mango aroma coupled with a buzzing cerebral sensation. 

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.