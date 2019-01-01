About this product
The sweet aroma and taste of ripe pineapple gives Maui Wowie its fun tropical name. Perfect for a productive day, this delicious sativa delivers a satisfying jolt of functional energy to motivate and inspire creativity, plus a light layer of body relaxation. It’s often chosen to offset muscle tension, poor appetite and anxious feelings.
About this strain
Maui Wowie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.